In April of 1986, Paul Westerberg was in town to film the now-iconic video for The Replacements' "Bastards of Young." While in LA, he and his then-girlfriend, Lori Bizer, met up with Deirdre for beers at the Hyatt Sunset. In a wide-ranging and casually hilarious conversation, the three talk about the making of the video, the Replacements' reception on commercial radio, and Westerberg's newfound reputation as "the nicest guy in the world."