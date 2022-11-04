.
Daniel Lanois
December 11, 1989
In 1989, Daniel Lanois was in the upper pantheon of pop producers, having produced globe-shattering albums like U2’s “The Unforgettable Fire” and Peter Gabriel’s “So.” But Lanois was also a songwriter and performer in his own right, and 1989’s solo debut, “Acadie” finally redressed the imbalance.
He joined Deirdre for a short but powerful solo acoustic set in December of that year.
Photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns.
LINEUP:
Daniel Lanois (Guitar, Vocal)
TECHNICAL CREDITS:
Engineer: Bob Carlson
Host: Deirdre O’Donoghue