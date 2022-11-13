.
Poi Dog Pondering
November 13, 1989
Austin-via-Hawaii transplants Poi Dog Pondering set up shop at SNAP in November 1989 for their third and most full-throated session.
Fresh off opening gigs for Camper Van Beethoven and Robyn Hitchcock, the band maintained its exuberance and matched it with a finely-tuned syncopation born of the relentless musical discipline of touring.
Photo by Jean Francois, courtesy Platetectonic Music.
LINEUP:
Frank Orrall (Guitar, Vocals, Percussion)
Ted Cho (Guitar, Mandolin, Octave Mandolin)
John Nelson (Congas)
Dick Ross (Drums)
Adam Sultan (Guitar, Acoustic Guitar)
Susan Voelz (Violin, Vocals)
Dave Max Crawford (Accordion, Trumpet, Trombone, Flugelhorn, Recorder, Bells, Piano)
Bruce Hughes (Bass, Vocals)
TECHNICAL CREDITS:
Engineer: Bob Carlson
Host: Deirdre O’Donoghue