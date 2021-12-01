On December 30, 1985, venerated LA Times music critic Robert Hilburn joined Deirdre for a retrospective roundup of the year's music. They talk about "Sun City" and activism in pop music, The Replacements as the essence of rock ‘n' roll, and Lone Justice as a case study in the dangers of hype. Also on the slate: The Blasters, The Rave-Ups, John Fogerty, The Meat Puppets, and much more.