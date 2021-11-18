Syd Straw
Sept. 10, 1986
Syd Straw is one of the most beloved and highly featured voices of the ‘80s underground. Breaking out as a key member of Anton Fier’s Golden Palominos, Syd lent her golden pipes to Los Lobos, Rickie Lee Jones, Was (Not Was), Wilco, and countless others. She was also Deirdre’s most beloved and frequent on-air guest (apart from Rollins, of course). Syd appeared on “SNAP!” five times from 1986 to 1990. The first two were virtually back-to-back: One week after making her debut with Peter Holsapple and Ilene Markell, Syd dropped by again with a bagful of records for a guest DJ set with musical interjections by Deirdre.
Syd Straw with Peter Holsapple (the dB's).
Photo by Dennis Stein.
Set List:
Genevieve Waite - "Love Is Coming Back"
The dB’s - "Nothing Is Wrong"
Hank Williams - "Window Shopping"
Aretha Franklin - "Do Right Woman, Do Right Man"
Peter Blegvad - "The Naked Shakespeare"
The Judds - "Why Not Me"
Everything But The Girl - "A Country Mile"
Patsy Cline - "She’s Got You"
Last Roundup - "Just A Little Is Enough"
Syd Straw - "Somewhere Sweet"
Violet Boys - "The Man Who Comes Around"
Elvis Presley - "When It Rains, It Really Pours"
Van Morrison - "A Town Called Paradise"
Prefab Sprout - "Johnny Johnny"
Prefab Sprout - "Appetite"
The Replacements - "Nowhere Is Near My Home"
James - "Withdrawn"
Joan Armatrading - "I Wanna Hold You"
Beat Rodeo - "Everything I’m Not"
Nils Lofgren - "Shine Silently (Live)"
Elvis Costello - "Indoor Fireworks"
Pete Townshend - "Let My Love Open the Door"
Robert Wyatt - "Alliance"
Jody Harris - "It Happened One Night"
Syd Straw - "Downtown"