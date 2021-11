Deirdre was a vocal supporter of England's The Mighty Lemon Drops since the release of their debut single in 1985. Two years later, the band was on their first jaunt around the U.S. in support of their major-label debut, "Happy Head."

Guitarist Dave Newton and vocalist Paul Marsh dropped by "SNAP!" in March of that year to meet Deirdre, and to perhaps be cajoled into performing a song...