Wire remain one of the most fearless, idiosyncratic, and credible bands to emerge from U.K. punk. No other band (save perhaps the Mekons) have ventured further from their original territory with greater artistic success. At various times, Wire and its members have essayed primal punk, gleaming synthpop, obsessive drones, enigmatic noise, (relatively) straightforward avant-pop, and more. And in the late '80s, they made "SNAP!" a regular stop during their tours of the colonies.

This is their second appearance, from June 17, 1988, in support of their new album, "A Bell Is A Cup Until It Is Struck." It is the only occasion in which all four band members appeared on the show. Over 83 minutes, Deirdre and the band spin selections from their recent back-catalog, including solo and side projects. They ., and their alliance with Culver City's Enigma Records.