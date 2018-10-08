Marion Hodges sits in for Eric J. Lawrence.
Marion Hodges guest hosts
Marion Hodges sits in for Eric J. Lawrence.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Marion Hodges
More From Eric J. Lawrence
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Christine and the Queens Live on MBE Christine and the Queens music is seductive, sexy and full of desire, while also feeling raw and vulnerable. Add to this a glimmer of Michael Jackson, Slim Shady, G-Funk, and… Read More
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 10.29 – 11.2.18 Wondering what musical goodies await you this week on Today’s Top Tune? Let’s find out. We’re sharing a new song from BADBADNOTGOOD, featuring Little Dragon. Next, we check on a… Read More