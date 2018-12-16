KCRW Broadcast 407

Henry Rollins

Fanatic! It’s early in the morning here in Vienna, Austria. I’m up in a few hours for Moscow. The show I just did here went well. It’s late in the year, I’m at over 100 shows into the year and even I’m getting tired. I have two shows left and looking forward to them both.

I apologize for the shortness of these notes. I’m pretty beat and will be up soon. Moscow is always interesting but it takes a lot of calories to get through shows and travel there.

A great show lined up for you here, Fanatic. We hope you dig it.

Be true to the vinyl and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Instagram: HenryandHeidi