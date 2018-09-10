ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HENRY
ROLLINS

HENRY<br>ROLLINSHENRY<br>ROLLINS

KCRW Broadcast 493

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 09, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Fanatic! How's September treating you? I just jumped out of the set of Deadly Class yesterday and will soon be hitting the road.

Last night, I listened to the new Escape-Ism LP The Lost Record. Great!

Right now, I'm listening to the tracks for this show. I think we have yet again hit sonic pay dirt.

There's a new Slim Gaillard 2CD set that was just released last week called Groove Juice: The Norman Granz Recordings. We'll get tracks into the show as soon as I can get a copy. Looks interesting, with a lot of alt takes on CD2. Slim's son wrote me about it recently. Vout!

My new book, Before The Chop IV is back from the printer and will be on my American tour dates that start next week. We will be selling it on the US tour dates exclusively. All copies will be signed by me. Remaining copies will go to the site mail order in early November.

New Escape-Ism album is out now on Merge. I’ve heard the record a few times and it’s great.

Sleep is playing in San Pedro September 15! Here’s your info.

New Sleep 12” OUT RIGHT NOW!!!

John Esplen owner and operator of the great Overground Records has reissued the first Cravats single. Sounds great!

Also, you should know that the great and prolific musician Conway Savage passed away last week. Many of us saw him onstage all over the world with Nick Cave.

I have a solid week of uphill until show time in Michigan next week. I'm in the studio bright and early tomorrow for some animation voice over. Much to do, much to prepare for.

Get up for the down stroke and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Henry Rollins

More From Henry Rollins

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Sneak Peek: Jungle Performs ‘Cherry’ Live
KCRW Music Blog

Sneak Peek: Jungle Performs ‘Cherry’ Live Get a sneak peek at Jungle’s latest album! Read More

Sep 10, 2018

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 9/10- 9/14/18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 9/10- 9/14/18 Collect your free new music here! This week we’ll deliver new work from LA based singer/songwriter Marissa Nadler, who takes her band to The Moroccan in October. NYC’s Interpol has thunderous new music… Read More

Sep 10, 2018

Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend Greetings! I hope you’re enjoying all of your favorite KCRW programming uninterrupted as we embark on our first ever UnDrive pledge drive! If you’ve not yet made a donation, you… Read More

Sep 07, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed