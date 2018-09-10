KCRW Broadcast 493

Fanatic! How's September treating you? I just jumped out of the set of Deadly Class yesterday and will soon be hitting the road.

Last night, I listened to the new Escape-Ism LP The Lost Record. Great!

Right now, I'm listening to the tracks for this show. I think we have yet again hit sonic pay dirt.

There's a new Slim Gaillard 2CD set that was just released last week called Groove Juice: The Norman Granz Recordings. We'll get tracks into the show as soon as I can get a copy. Looks interesting, with a lot of alt takes on CD2. Slim's son wrote me about it recently. Vout!

My new book, Before The Chop IV is back from the printer and will be on my American tour dates that start next week. We will be selling it on the US tour dates exclusively. All copies will be signed by me. Remaining copies will go to the site mail order in early November.

New Escape-Ism album is out now on Merge. I’ve heard the record a few times and it’s great.

Sleep is playing in San Pedro September 15! Here’s your info.

New Sleep 12” OUT RIGHT NOW!!!

John Esplen owner and operator of the great Overground Records has reissued the first Cravats single. Sounds great!

Also, you should know that the great and prolific musician Conway Savage passed away last week. Many of us saw him onstage all over the world with Nick Cave.

I have a solid week of uphill until show time in Michigan next week. I'm in the studio bright and early tomorrow for some animation voice over. Much to do, much to prepare for.

Get up for the down stroke and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

