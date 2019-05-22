Henry Rollins with special guest host Craig Leon

On Sunday May 26, from 8 to 10 pm, producer, composer and musician Craig Leon will be our guest for the entire two hours. We'll be playing tracks from some of the bands he's recorded; Suicide, the Ramones, Richard Hell, Blondie, and The Fall, to name a few, as well as his fantastic solo releases. It's going to be an evening of great music, anecdote and witty repartee. We haven't been this excited since we got the Jason Bentley "super bro" full color calendar! Please tune in if you can.