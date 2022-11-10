KCRW’s Global Beat is a series highlighting emerging artists from around the world. Our second season takes us to México, hosted by KCRW DJ Raul Campos alongside our curators, Mexico City DJ and music supervisor Junf, director of Festival NRMAL Moni Saldaña, and NPR’s Betto Arcos.

Festival NRML director and expert curator Moni Saldaña returns to Global Beat Mexico with hand-selected tracks featuring sounds of the past as filtered through the youthful creativity of the future. This week’s artists demonstrate the fluidity of modern genre conventions by fully owning their unique spots along the indie spectrum. Dark, and sultry tones present themselves only to be immediately contrasted by moments of pure light.

Grab some headphones and sit somewhere comfortable, because you won’t be able to hear these songs just once. Prepare for total immersion in the brilliance of Mexican alternative’s future.

Fall weather got you in a funk? This youthfully nostalgic and dream-like pop track is sure to lift your spirits. Originally from Los Cabos, and now based in Guadalajara, this 5 piece (which includes a pair of brothers) has just released their self-titled debut album. Brace yourself for “Domingo,” a track that’s jam-packed with feel-good indie sounds, and heartfelt lyricism transcending language and culture.

This all-star collaboration between Mexico City's Mercedes Nasta, with Rodrigo Blanco (Rey Pila) has been carefully teasing out singles ahead of a collaborative LP. Haunting, reverberating vocals lay atop a sultry bassline pierced intermittently by electric guitar riffs. Mystical and alluring, the track invites listeners to immerse themselves within its seductive grasp. Mexico City’s alternative scene is flourishing, and Nasta and Blanco are here to provide even more proof.

Another band of brothers, Bobui originates from the state of Colima in Mexico's central southwest and has delivered a full set of standout indie-electro-rock. Bobui masterfully channels the addictive nature of ‘80s pop — Think: operatic vocals, free-flowing synths and bass-heavy melodies — while also bringing the thoroughly modern touches of production and lyrical innovation.





