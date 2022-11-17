KCRW’s Global Beat is a series highlighting emerging artists from around the world. Our second season takes us to Mexico, hosted by KCRW DJ Raul Campos alongside our curators, Mexico City DJ and music supervisor Junf, director of Festival NRMAL Moni Saldaña, and NPR’s Betto Arcos.

NPR’s Betto Arcos spins delightfully genre-bending tracks rife with cross-cultural influences on this week’s episode of Global Beat: Mexico. Who knew that reggae and cumbia could be a match made in heaven, or that American jazz and European folk could bear a dreamy Mexican soundscape? True artistry and exploration await as we move further into the sounds of Paté de Fuá, Coro Acardenchado and Los Aguas Aguas.

A jazzy, swinging accordion guides listeners on a cross-continental musical journey in “Quisiera Ser.” From Mexico City with a lead singer from Argentina, Paté de Fuá merge American jazz and folklorish music from Europe with a very Mexican flavor. Delightfully dancing keys are the cherry on top of this instrument sundae — further complemented by silky deep vocals, and a melody fit to round out the most lavish of dinner parties.

Led by Juan Pablo Villa, this robust choir takes its name from the canto cardenche genre of music that originates in Mexico's northeastern lakes district. Coro Acardenchado performs an expanded version of the style with up to 20 voices spinning the Indigenous language of Nahuatl into dulcet tones of gold. Translating to “Cosmic Lullaby,” this aptly named atmospheric track conveys the power of community and culture through music. Sounds of water, wind and trees are woven carefully through beautiful harmonics to create a breathtaking sonic experience.

Originally from Jalapa, Veracruz, Los Aguas Aguas are re-imagining Cumbia with a reggae flavor. Self-described as a tropical orchestra, the group effortlessly fuses Caribbean influences into the beloved sounds of cumbia. “Cumbia me Llaman” will transport you to a lush beach vacation, complete with glowing dancefloors and endless margaritas.

