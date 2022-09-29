Dark undertones and carefully textured instrumentation characterize Automatic’s distinct exploration of abstract pop elements in their music. Forgoing guitar for drums, synth, and bass, their music takes listeners on a winding journey through ‘70s, ‘80s, and modern sounds. But Automatic does more than just bend genres — critiques of capitalism and modernization in a crumbling world are woven throughout their discography. Think Devo meets the Slits for the post-Instagram age.

“That's always been a part of America and a part of Western culture, but I think the cracks are showing more and more now,” Glaudini says. “And it's not even as subtle anymore, you know? It's ‘buy, buy, buy, buy, buy, whatever,’ as the world is burning.”

Automatic’s Apogee session harnesses their rogue energy, political persuasions, and, of course, rich sound, rounded out by an unreserved conversation with KCRW Music Director Anne Litt tackling getting electrocuted, late-stage capitalism, and taking up space in the music industry. Hit play and hunker down.



