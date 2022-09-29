Automatic: KCRW Live from Apogee Studio
Alluring, swirling synths, droning vocals, and a riveting post-punk attitude unafraid of dressing down hypocrisy: Make way for Automatic. The post-wave trio recently joined KCRW for an intimate, extensive live performance and candid interview at Apogee Studios, recorded and mixed by the legendary Bob Clearmountain for a thrilling snapshot of an ascendant artistic voice.
Forged in the flames of LA’s DIY art scene and now signing to tastemaking local indie stalwart Stone’s Throw in 2019, Automatic has thrown a gauntlet with this year’s sophomore album “Excess.” Released in June, the record hones in on the band’s disillusionment with a consumerist and self-obsessed society in a “post”-pandemic world. Critics and fans alike have taken keen notice, as members Izzy Glaudini (synths, lead vocals), Halle Saxon (bass, vocals), and Lola Dompé (drums, vocals) have thoughtfully crafted a visual and sonic identity that is at once nostalgic and future-forward.
Dark undertones and carefully textured instrumentation characterize Automatic’s distinct exploration of abstract pop elements in their music. Forgoing guitar for drums, synth, and bass, their music takes listeners on a winding journey through ‘70s, ‘80s, and modern sounds. But Automatic does more than just bend genres — critiques of capitalism and modernization in a crumbling world are woven throughout their discography. Think Devo meets the Slits for the post-Instagram age.
“That's always been a part of America and a part of Western culture, but I think the cracks are showing more and more now,” Glaudini says. “And it's not even as subtle anymore, you know? It's ‘buy, buy, buy, buy, buy, whatever,’ as the world is burning.”
Automatic’s Apogee session harnesses their rogue energy, political persuasions, and, of course, rich sound, rounded out by an unreserved conversation with KCRW Music Director Anne Litt tackling getting electrocuted, late-stage capitalism, and taking up space in the music industry. Hit play and hunker down.
Photos by Larry Hirshowitz
Photos by Larry Hirshowitz
KCRW Live from Apogee Studio with Automatic
Recorded and mixed by Bob Clearmountain
KCRW Music Director: Anne Litt
Director / Editor - Angie Scarpa
Director of Photography - Leslie Bumgarner
Camera Operators - Nacia Schreiner, Leslie Bumgarner, Angie Scarpa
Producer: Krissy Barker
Sound Engineer: Bob Clearmountain
Audio Editors: Katie Gilchrest and Myke Dodge Weiskopf
Art Director: Andrea Domanick
Digital Producer: Andrea Domanick
Assistant Producer: Anna Chang