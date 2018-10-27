ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MATHIEU
SCHREYER

MATHIEU<br>SCHREYERMATHIEU<br>SCHREYER

Marion Hodges guest hosts

Marion Hodges sits in for Mathieu Schreyer.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 27, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Marion Hodges sits in for Mathieu Schreyer.

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Marion Hodges

More From Mathieu Schreyer

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Christine and the Queens Live on MBE
KCRW Music Blog

Christine and the Queens Live on MBE Christine and the Queens music is seductive, sexy and full of desire, while also feeling raw and vulnerable. Add to this a glimmer of Michael Jackson, Slim Shady, G-Funk, and… Read More

Oct 29, 2018

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 10.29 – 11.2.18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 10.29 – 11.2.18 Wondering what musical goodies await you this week on Today’s Top Tune? Let’s find out. We’re sharing a new song from BADBADNOTGOOD, featuring Little Dragon. Next, we check on a… Read More

Oct 29, 2018

Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend Hey there! Hope you had a great week and looking forward to the weekend. I know I am. Speaking of the weekend, in case you haven’t made plans make sure… Read More

Oct 25, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed