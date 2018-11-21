Dena Amy Exclusive Mix

With bumping singles like “Wait For You” via Sydney-based indie label Sweat It Out, as well as a handful of collaborations, Dena Amy earns her place as one of the most exciting rising female artists in the house scene.

Now, the artist has touched down with her new original tribal-tech single, “Jol”, a track inspired by her homeland, South Africa. It appears that the future of electronic music— like so much else— is female, and here, Dena Amy is joining the ranks of female DJ’s like Nina Kraviz, Anna Lunoe, and Alison Wonderland at the forefront. Say hello to your new go-to crowd-pleaser, as we welcome Dena Amy to KCRW’s Metropolis for an exclusive guest mix.