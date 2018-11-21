ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

METROPOLIS

METROPOLISMETROPOLIS

Dena Amy Exclusive Mix

Multi-faceted South African artist Dena Amy has built an impressive résumé over the years, with DJing leading her many creative ventures. In 2016, she stole the Do Lab stage at Coachella followed by a national tour with RÜFÜS DU SOL. Since then, she’s toured extensively through North America, hitting festivals such as Holy Ship, Lightning in a Bottle, Electric Daisy Carnival, and CRSSD.

COMING SOON

Nov 24, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

With bumping singles like “Wait For You” via Sydney-based indie label Sweat It Out, as well as a handful of collaborations, Dena Amy earns her place as one of the most exciting rising female artists in the house scene.

Now, the artist has touched down with her new original tribal-tech single, “Jol”, a track inspired by her homeland, South Africa. It appears that the future of electronic music— like so much else— is female, and here, Dena Amy is joining the ranks of female DJ’s like Nina Kraviz, Anna Lunoe, and Alison Wonderland at the forefront. Say hello to your new go-to crowd-pleaser, as we welcome Dena Amy to KCRW’s Metropolis for an exclusive guest mix.

Track List: 
  1. Junior Jack, Tube & Berger – E SAMBA 2018 (Original Mix)
  2. Horowitz – Oh Lui (Original Mix)
  3. RUFUS DU SOL – Underwater (Adam Port Remix)
  4. Mighty Mouse - Song for Ellen (Original Mix)
  5. Sophie Lloyd – Calling Out feat. Dames Brown (12” Mix)
  6. Purple Disco Machine – Dished (Illyus & Barrientos Remix)
  7. Size 9 – I’m Ready (Eats Everything 2019 Reebeef)
  8. Dena Amy – Jol (Original Mix)
  9. Red Axes – Sun My Sweet Sun (Konstantin Sibold Afro Tech Mix)
  10. MOGUAI & RAUMAKUSTIK – The Greatest Speech (feat. The Great Dictator)
  11. Dennis Ferrer – Sandcastles (Pete Heller Filtered Re-Edit)
  12. Selace – So Hooked On Your Lovin’ (Mousse T.’s Extended Disco Shizzle)
  13. Andrew Meller – Insomnia (Original Mix)
  14. Donna Summer – Last Dance
[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

More From Metropolis

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Hilary Hahn’s Enchanting New Bach Recording
KCRW Music Blog

Hilary Hahn’s Enchanting New Bach Recording I love the magnificent music of Johann Sebastian Bach, from his magisterial organ works to the Brandenburg Concertos, Goldberg Variations (Glenn Gould), and the solo Cello Suites performed by János Starker, Yo-Yo… Read More

Nov 20, 2018

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 11.19 – 11.23.18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 11.19 – 11.23.18 Check out KCRW’s free daily downloads, coming to you each and every weekday! Kick start the week with new, pop-influenced work from Toro Y Moi. Singer/songwriter Bedouine beckons with a haunting melody. Argentine… Read More

Nov 19, 2018

Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend I’ve noticed that both my colleague Aaron Byrd and I have been keeping things nice and eclectic around these parts lately. Therefore, I feel pretty good about narrowing focus a… Read More

Nov 16, 2018

Upcoming Events

View all

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed