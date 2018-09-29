ON AIR
DONATE!

Goddollars & Paradise Metropolis Mix

Disc jockey duo Goddollars and Paradise are perennially falling deeply in love with yet another glitter-strewn dance floor. The LA-based electronic outfit are known globally as the resident DJ’s of infamous pansexual party palace, LA’s own A Club Called Rhonda.

Sep 29, 2018

After a decade of honoring pleasure-seekers with all-vinyl disco sets at Rhonda’s near and far, now the rumors are true: Goddollars and Paradise have gifted KCRW with an exclusive guest mix ahead of their live set at Secret Project, LA’s most highly anticipated electronic event of the year.

Soundtracked by the world’s best left-of-center DJ’s and live acts dedicated to presenting avant-garde, esoteric strains of electronic music; Secret Project will unfold on October 13 - 14 in a unique outdoor daytime setting in Downtown Los Angeles, presented by Factory 93.

We are thrilled to welcome Goddollars and Paradise of A Club called Rhonda to KCRW.

For tickets and more information on Secret Project visit https://www.secretproject.com/

Track List:
1. Tata Vega & GC Cameron - I've Got My Second Wind
2. Honeyfeet - Meet me on the Corner (Crazy P Remix)
3. Mix & Fairbanks - URD1
4. The Superman Lovers - keep the funk alive (Cityzen remix)
5. Morgan Geist - 24k
6. Aleksandir - weird Alps
7. Ricky Razu - Never Left
8. James Del Barco - Downtown Scaffolds
9. Manuel Darquart - Birds of Paradise
10. Cromie w/ iron Curtis - Rave3
CREDITS

Photo Courtesy Of A Club Called Rhonda

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

