After a decade of honoring pleasure-seekers with all-vinyl disco sets at Rhonda’s near and far, now the rumors are true: Goddollars and Paradise have gifted KCRW with an exclusive guest mix ahead of their live set at Secret Project, LA’s most highly anticipated electronic event of the year.

Soundtracked by the world’s best left-of-center DJ’s and live acts dedicated to presenting avant-garde, esoteric strains of electronic music; Secret Project will unfold on October 13 - 14 in a unique outdoor daytime setting in Downtown Los Angeles, presented by Factory 93.