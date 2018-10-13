ON AIR
Gorgon City Exclusive Mix

An iconic duo of the house music scene who have absolutely dominated both airwaves and dance floors are Kye Gibbon and Matt Robson-Scott, who together are Gorgon City. Since their inception in 2012, the UK-based duo has released hit after hit, keeping crowds dancing deep into the night with tracks like “Real”, “Ready For Your Love”, and “Go All Night”.

Oct 13, 2018

The boys also consistently go a step further with their live shows, featuring a band and vocalists that bring a incredible live element to their signature sound: hard-hitting house beats, an unforgettable vocal hook, emotive synth chords and a thick slab of bass.

Their latest album, Escape, has been years in the making, and is a must-listen for any house  head. We are thrilled to welcome Gorgon City to KCRW with a exclusive mix to Metropolis in celebration of Escape and their upcoming live LA shows, on October 31st and November 1st at The Novo in DTLA.

For more information on their live show dates click here!


Tracklist: 

Gorgon City - Blame (Terrace Version)
Pirupa - Wazzup - Chus & Ceballos remix
Gorgon City - Let It Go (Terrace Version)
Hauswerks & Doorly ft Gene Farris - Put Your Back Into It
Nice7 - Real Love
Kreature - Floot
Chris Count - Bad Habit
George Fitzgerald - Burns (Lane 8 remix)
Will Easton - 023
Gorgon City - Overdose (Terrace Version)

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

