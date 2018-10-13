Gorgon City Exclusive Mix

The boys also consistently go a step further with their live shows, featuring a band and vocalists that bring a incredible live element to their signature sound: hard-hitting house beats, an unforgettable vocal hook, emotive synth chords and a thick slab of bass.

Their latest album, Escape, has been years in the making, and is a must-listen for any house head. We are thrilled to welcome Gorgon City to KCRW with a exclusive mix to Metropolis in celebration of Escape and their upcoming live LA shows, on October 31st and November 1st at The Novo in DTLA.