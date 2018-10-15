Anne Litt sits in for Jason Bentley.
Anne Litt guest hosts
Anne Litt
Rachel Reynolds
KT Tunstall The latest album from Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, Wax, was produced by Franz Ferdinand’s Nick McCarthy and is the second in a trilogy of records exploring themes of spirit, body and mind. We’re always happy to welcome this ever-evolving artist back in our studio for a live set.
Bob Moses The past few years have been a whirlwind for duo Bob Moses. The Vancouver natives connected in New York City and produced a debut that was a critical and fan favorite. Now -- after decamping to Los Angeles to record their sophomore release – we welcome them back to our studio to share new songs.
