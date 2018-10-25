ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MORNING
BECOMES
ECLECTIC

MORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTICMORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTIC

Anne Litt guest hosts

Anne Litt sits in for Jason Bentley.

Oct 25, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Anne Litt sits in for Jason Bentley.

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Anne Litt

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

Rocktober

More From Morning Becomes Eclectic

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Pan Caliente: La Chamba – Somos (Album Preview)
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: La Chamba – Somos (Album Preview) Cumbia is one of my all-time favorite genres of music. Be it traditional Cumbia Colombiana, Mexicana, Argentina, Marimbera, Norteña, or Chicha, Sonidera, Villera, Pegasso, Electrocumbia…[deep breath]… I love it all.… Read More

Oct 24, 2018

Santigold Guest DJ Set on MBE
KCRW Music Blog

Santigold Guest DJ Set on MBE Let’s get this out of the way: Santigold is always ready to party. The dynamic singer and producer will be performing at this Saturday’s Masquerade bash, but she dropped by… Read More

Oct 24, 2018

The Irresistible Malian Modal Groove
KCRW Music Blog

The Irresistible Malian Modal Groove I have lately been listening to Kassé Mady Diabaté, a titan of Malian music who was the lead singer of Badema National in the 1970’s and 80’s. The irresistible modal grooves… Read More

Oct 23, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed