ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MORNING
BECOMES
ECLECTIC

MORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTICMORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTIC

Anthony Valadez guest hosts

Anthony Valadez sits in for Jason Bentley.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 20, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Anthony Valadez sits in for Jason Bentley.

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Anthony Valadez

Producers:
Mary Chellamy

More From Morning Becomes Eclectic

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Rhythm Planet’s New Music Picks
KCRW Music Blog

Rhythm Planet’s New Music Picks We begin this week by remembering singer Rachid Taha, the French-Algerian rock star who passed away on September 12 at his home in Paris. In his New York Times obituary, critic… Read More

Sep 18, 2018

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 9.17 – 9.21.18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 9.17 – 9.21.18 This week’s five, free musical morsels include a throw-back from The Beta Band, who are celebrating an anniversary. Then, we share new work from station-favorites Guster, The Watson Twins, and Phosphorescent, who come to… Read More

Sep 17, 2018

Pan Caliente: Superfónicos – El Miedo (Track Premiere)
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: Superfónicos – El Miedo (Track Premiere) Today we head to Austin, Texas, because there is always so much music going on there, even outside of those crazy weeks in March for SXSW. We focus on the… Read More

Sep 12, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed