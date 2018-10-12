Chris Douridas sits in for Jason Bentley.
Chris Douridas guest hosts
Chris Douridas sits in for Jason Bentley.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Chris Douridas
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
More From Morning Becomes Eclectic
Bob Moses The past few years have been a whirlwind for duo Bob Moses. The Vancouver natives connected in New York City and produced a debut that was a critical and fan favorite. Now -- after decamping to Los Angeles to record their sophomore release – we welcome them back to our studio to share new songs.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Pan Caliente: Como Las Movies Como Las Movies (Like in the movies) has been occupying a space where traditional Tejano, Cumbia, and Son Jarocho music meet face to face with synth-heavy new wave inspiration. It’s… Read More
Video Premiere: Gardens & Villa “Underneath the Moon” Gardens & Villa have been KCRW favorites for years now. For about as long as they’ve been releasing music, we’ve been playing it. I remember hearing “Orange Blossom” (one of… Read More