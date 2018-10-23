ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MORNING
BECOMES
ECLECTIC

MORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTICMORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTIC

Chris Douridas guest hosts

Chris Douridas sits in for Jason Bentley.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 23, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Chris Douridas sits in for Jason Bentley.

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Chris Douridas

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

Rocktober

More From Morning Becomes Eclectic

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
The Irresistible Malian Modal Groove
KCRW Music Blog

The Irresistible Malian Modal Groove I have lately been listening to Kassé Mady Diabaté, a titan of Malian music who was the lead singer of Badema National in the 1970’s and 80’s. The irresistible modal grooves… Read More

Oct 23, 2018

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 10.22 – 10.26.18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 10.22 – 10.26.18 Each weekday, KCRW offers up a free download we like to call Today’s Top Tune. Join us as we launch into the week with new work from Peter Bjorn and John. We… Read More

Oct 22, 2018

Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend My past few entries to this revolving series of weekly music recommendations have been somewhat thematic (including my recent essay entirely devoted to The The); so, today I’m here to… Read More

Oct 19, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed