Common brings house, Hyundais, and 50-piece hip-hop orchestras to MBE

You want dope musical guests on MBE? You want them also performing at dope KCRW events? Alright pals, you got it. On the heels of Ambar Lucid’s MBE DJ set and packed Summer Nights kickoff show this week, luminary of sound and screen Common graced the MBE studio today ahead of his stacked performance Saturday at the Starlight Bowl, presented by KCRW and JABM.

It has been a busy, busy week for Morning Becomes Eclectic, and today’s visit from Common ahead of his orchestral show tomorrow night at Burbank’s Starlight Bowl is giving us everything we need to prepare for whatever the weekend has in store.

From the moment his mic is switched on, the game-changing rapper, actor, and activist gets the good feels flowing. Join hosts Novena and Anthony as Common goes deep on Roe, incarceration, activism, and the quite literally life-changing connections he’s had with fans.

There are plenty of lighter moments to revel in as well. You already know that Anthony is coming through with 100% correct sonic surprises, and even through the airwaves you can see the gleeful look on Common’s face when the Chicago house classics enter the chat. The artist also reflects on his first headlining tour (around 2002’s “Electric Circus” album), driving through Chicago in his classic red Hyundai to De La Soul and Stereolab, and the all-important litmus test of taste: Cake or pie?

Of course, the main event is tomorrow’s star-packed party — kicking off at 3 p.m. — which you can (and should) still grab tickets for. Double G’s Stardust Symphony is the 50 piece hip-hop orchestra set to back Common’s full set, which our guest assures us will be tinged with the spirits of luminaries including Donald Byrd and Zapp. Add one of the most celebrated funk bands currently in existence, Lettuce, soul-funk queen Nikka Costa, and DJ royalty Novena Carmel (heard of her??), and it all equals one perfect summer Saturday.

Hit play for today’s full MBE experience – which also includes brand new cuts from Hot Chip, and The 1975 – and get yourself all the way in the weekend mood.