Premiere: Helado Negro’s funky “Gemini and Leo” will help you emerge from your pandemic cocoon

Grab your best headphones, because today KCRW is pleased to offer you a world premiere from none other than Helado Negro, the artist at the forefront of creating his own unique sonic textures.

The Brooklyn-based artist born Roberto Carlos Lange was just featured on this year’s excellent “Modern Love” David Bowie tribute, and he’s back again with “Gemini and Leo,” the lead single from his forthcoming new album “Far In.” The record, due out October 22 on 4AD, marks Helado Negro’s seventh full-length, following 2019’s acclaimed breakthrough “This Is How You Smile.”

"Gemini and Leo" recounts a tale of the titular pair staying indoors to discover each other anew. The tune draws on Lange’s youth in South Florida spent listening to ‘80s club songs and samples in ‘90s hip-hop, cruising between the past and future for wavy, sultry results. Bask in uptempo drums, a funky bassline from Jen Wasner (Flock of Dimes), and a cozy, cosmic haze of synths and backing vocals from Opal Hoy (Zenizen).

“The song is about these amazing, and wild, and mysterious expressions of joy that I’ve experienced with my partner and myself through the years,” Lange tells KCRW. “Some of it’s personal, and some of it’s out there, and hopefully in the song you can catch it all.”