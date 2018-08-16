ON AIR
Tom Schnabel talks Fania Records

Tom Schnabel joins us at 10am to discuss the "Motown of Latin music," Fania Records.

Aug 17, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Tom Schnabel joins us at 10am to discuss the "Motown of Latin music," Fania Records.

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

