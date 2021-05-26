The Ford announces 2021 summer season with Patti Smith, Father John Misty, Moses Sumney and more

The Ford announced its return to live music and theater Wednesday with its 2021 summer lineup running July 30 through October 31. The upcoming season marks the Hollywood venue’s first under the stewardship of the LA Philharmonic Association.

The historic amphitheater, which recently underwent an $80 million renovation, will offer a diverse array of international and local music and performing arts, featuring partnerships with LA-based arts communities such as the American Cinematheque, Colibrí Entertainment, Long Beach Opera, LXV Enterprises, Mixed Feelings, Boleros De Noche, and Pacific Opera Project.

The summer season will kick off with two weeks of free shows including local indie acts The Marias, Bedouine, and Steady Holiday, as well as the Improvised Shakespeare Company, chamber music from members of the LA Phil, and West African dance company Le Ballet Dembaya.

Additional programming includes an evening of music, poetry, and readings from Patti Smith with Jackson Smith and Tony Shanahan, two free concerts by Father John Misty with the LA Phil, Rodrigo Y Gabriela, Moses Sumney, as well as a slate of jazz, opera, and film events.

Tickets to free concerts will be distributed via invitation to essential workers, fans, and community organizations across the county. To register for a chance to attend free concerts, visit the Ford’s website by July 5 and sign up to receive an email about free tickets to The Ford. Free ticket sign-ups will begin July 9. Tickets for The Ford 2021 season will go on sale June 15, 2021.