After more than a year away, the LA Phil is returning with its longstanding KCRW partnership to announce our 2021 World Festival.

We’re coming to you this historic season with four eclectic shows kicking off in July and running through September. First up is Kamasi Washington and Earl Sweatshirt on July 18, hosted by KCRW Program Director of Music Anne Litt. That’s followed by Ziggy Marley and Wailing Souls on August 1, hosted by KCRW DJ Travis Holcombe.

Brittany Howard, Jamila Woods and Georgia Anne Muldrow will play September 18, hosted by Morning Becomes Eclectic co-host Novena Carmel. And last, but certainly not least, James Blake with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra conducted by Thomas Wilkins will deliver a knockout performance on September 25, hosted by Morning Becomes Eclectic co-host Anthony Valadez. The four-concert series, abbreviated only for the 2021 season, will return to six concerts in 2022.

Check out the full schedule and details below. We can’t wait to see you there.

2021 KCRW’s World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl

Sunday, July 18, 2021, 7:00 PM

Anne Litt, host



Kamasi Washington

Earl Sweatshirt

Kamasi Washington brings ambitious scale to bear on jazz history, and Earl Sweatshirt gets personal.

Sunday, August 1, 2021, 7:00 PM

Travis Holcombe, host



Reggae Night XIX

Ziggy Marley

Wailing Souls

Ziggy Marley and Wailing Souls turn the Bowl red, gold, and green for Reggae Night.

Saturday, September 18, 2021, 8:00 PM

Novena Carmel, host

Brittany Howard

Jamila Woods

Georgia Anne Muldrow

The Alabama Shakes singer steps out with definitively modern soul, while Jamila Woods and Georgia Anne Muldrow show off their visions for R&B.

Saturday, September 25, 2021 8:00 PM

Anthony Valadez, host



James Blake

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Singer and producer James Blake expands his unique – and emotionally bracing – electronic music with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra conducted by Thomas Wilkins.

___________

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2021 summer season will be available online at HollywoodBowl.com or via phone at (323) 850-2000 on the following dates:

Subscriptions for current subscribers only are on sale today, Tuesday, May 11, 2021

“Create Your Own” 3-concert packages will be available May 25, 2021

The Hollywood Bowl Box Office opens for single ticket sales Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Following the health guidelines set forth by the County of Los Angeles, the Hollywood Bowl will be a majority vaccinated venue beginning July 1, with two sections reserved for non-vaccinated concert-goers with proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to attendance. Mask wearing will be required for all attendees. The Hollywood Bowl will continue to receive public health guidelines from Los Angeles County and policies may evolve over the summer.