Welcome to the Pee-wee Herman Radio Hour!
Here at KCRW, we love getting a good ol’ fashioned handwritten letter. A few weeks ago, apparently none other than the great Pee-wee Herman — he of red bicycles and anthropomorphized furniture — took the time to type one up to us.
But we never did come across it. Stuff gets lost in the mail. You know how these things go. Luckily, he followed up on Twitter.
Hi @KCRW, did you get the letter I sent you? I really REALLY want to be a radio Disc Jockey. But I never heard back from you. #DJlife #DreamBig pic.twitter.com/CBXPJMPEe1— Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) November 10, 2021
At first, we were skeptical.
YES IT’S ME! Can’t you see the blue checkmark?! https://t.co/5DFcrWIvTr pic.twitter.com/PKjo0e8798— Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) November 10, 2021
But the man is nothing if not persistent.
Hey everybody, it’s NINE MINUTES LATER and @KCRW still hasn’t responded to my request to have my own radio show. YET. Silence. Crickets. Silencio. #stillhoping #practicingpatience https://t.co/8bugoPs8w5 pic.twitter.com/LWWGLaP7cn— Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) November 11, 2021
Hey everybody, 17 minutes later. I left @KCRW a voicemail just now because I still haven’t received a response!! Do me a favor and phone them. Tell them you want to hear me DJ. 1-877-789-TELL (8355) The call is toll free! #PeeweeHermanRadioHouronKCRW https://t.co/eQ5kbDoqom pic.twitter.com/afsa6kS4pX— Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) November 11, 2021
Whoopee! Can we talk about getting me on the air NOW?? #donewaiting #PeeweeHermanRadioHouronKCRW https://t.co/UO00M2pLDS— Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) November 12, 2021
You called, and we listened. After some back and forth (and donut negotiation), we got Pee-wee in the studio to meet with an engineer. There’s no denying that the man has a great voice for radio.
At long last, KCRW is thrilled to present The Pee-wee Herman Radio Hour, an hour-long extravaganza of tunes, antics, and special guests airing at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 26.
We’ll let Pee-wee take it from here:
The name’s Pee-wee. Pee-wee Herman. KCRW is making my dream of being a radio DJ come true! They’re giving me a real-life radio studio where I’ll be donning some cans to play some of my favorite tunes. We call ‘em “tracks” in the “biz”. It’ll be one awesome hour of crazy-good FUN!! Haha!!!
Just so you know, this wasn’t an easy journey.
When I first wrote to KCRW begging them to put me on the air, they didn’t even believe it was me until a bunch of my fans called and jammed up their phone lines. I love that story. Ironically, I can now present you with the greatest show that has EVER been aired. This is your personal invitation to please join me, my amazing voice, my friends Chairry, Magic Screen, Miss Yvonne, and some special, top-secret guests for the very first PEE-WEE HERMAN RADIO HOUR!!!
