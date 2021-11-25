Welcome to the Pee-wee Herman Radio Hour!

Here at KCRW, we love getting a good ol’ fashioned handwritten letter. A few weeks ago, apparently none other than the great Pee-wee Herman — he of red bicycles and anthropomorphized furniture — took the time to type one up to us.

But we never did come across it. Stuff gets lost in the mail. You know how these things go. Luckily, he followed up on Twitter.

Hi @KCRW, did you get the letter I sent you? I really REALLY want to be a radio Disc Jockey. But I never heard back from you. #DJlife #DreamBig pic.twitter.com/CBXPJMPEe1 — Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) November 10, 2021

At first, we were skeptical.

But the man is nothing if not persistent.

Hey everybody, 17 minutes later. I left @KCRW a voicemail just now because I still haven’t received a response!! Do me a favor and phone them. Tell them you want to hear me DJ. 1-877-789-TELL (8355) The call is toll free! #PeeweeHermanRadioHouronKCRW https://t.co/eQ5kbDoqom pic.twitter.com/afsa6kS4pX — Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) November 11, 2021

You called, and we listened. After some back and forth (and donut negotiation), we got Pee-wee in the studio to meet with an engineer. There’s no denying that the man has a great voice for radio.

At long last, KCRW is thrilled to present The Pee-wee Herman Radio Hour, an hour-long extravaganza of tunes, antics, and special guests airing at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 26.

We’ll let Pee-wee take it from here: