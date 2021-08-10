KCRW’s Top 30: Brittany Howard brought some friends

By KCRW Music Staff
Brittany Howard, plus a few more of the coolest people on the planet.

Brittany Howard, plus a few more of the coolest people on the planet. Photo by Hank Bateman/Red Light Management.

Having hovered in the top ten for weeks now, it was inevitable that Brittany Howard would claim the No. 1 spot. That day is today, friends. Speaking of friends, Ms. Howard sure has brought some of the best to this party. Childish Gambino, Bon Iver, and Michael Kiwanuka (to name but a few) all show up to put their spin on tracks from her dynamite solo debut “Jaime.” The result is the follow up LP “Jaime Reimagined,” and we expect that it will be in KCRW’s heavy rotation for quite some time. 

Reimagined albums had a big week across the board with Khruangbin’s “Mordechai Remixed” and Little Dragon’s “New Me, Same Us Remix EP” both coming in hot. Originals are doing just fine too, though. Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Nightmares on Wax, and Flight Facilities all broke through with brand new singles.

Check out the full rundown of KCRW’s Top 30 Albums chart and our Top 30 Spotify playlist below. 

KCRW’S TOP 30: AUGUST 2-8 1. BRITTANY HOWARD – JAIME REIMAGINED 2. DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS – PRIVATE SPACE 3. YOLA – STAND FOR MYSELF 4. KHRUANGBIN – MORDECHAI REMIXES 5. CHET FAKER – HOTEL SURRENDER 6. QUANTIC AND NIDIA GONGORA – ALMAS CONECTADAS 7. JUNGLE – LOVING IN STEREO 8. LEON BRIDGES – GOLD-DIGGERS SOUND 9. NATION OF LANGUAGE – A WAY FORWARD 10. BOMBA ESTEREO – TIERRA 11. UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA – THAT LIFE [SINGLE] 12. OZOMATLI – MI DESTINO FEAT. B-REAL & GABBY MORENO [SINGLE] 13. LITTLE DRAGON – NEW ME, SAME US REMIX EP 14. SIR WAS – LET THE MORNING COME 15. VALIDA – MIXED SIGNALS 16. LACE – LIAR LIAR (ALIGHTED REMIX) [SINGLE] 17. OMAR APOLLO – CALIFORNIA DREAMIN’ [SINGLE] 18. NIGHTMARES ON WAX – IMAGINEERING [SINGLE] 19. FLIGHT FACILITIES – MOVE FEAT. DRAMA [SINGLE] 20. JORDAN RAKEI – WHAT WE CALL LIFE 21. JAMES BLAKE – FRIENDS THAT BREAK YOUR HEART 22. BILLIE EILISH – HAPPIER THAN EVER 23. HIATUS KAIYOTE – MOOD VALIANT 24. SYCCO – SYCCO’S FIRST EP 25. LUMP – ANIMAL 26. THE MARIAS – CINEMA 27. RODRIGO AMARANTE – DRAMA 28. XENIA RUBINOS – UNA ROSA 29. TWIN SHADOW – TWIN SHADOW 30. FILM SCHOOL – ISLA [SINGLE]