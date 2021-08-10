KCRW’s Top 30: Brittany Howard brought some friends

Having hovered in the top ten for weeks now, it was inevitable that Brittany Howard would claim the No. 1 spot. That day is today, friends. Speaking of friends, Ms. Howard sure has brought some of the best to this party. Childish Gambino, Bon Iver, and Michael Kiwanuka (to name but a few) all show up to put their spin on tracks from her dynamite solo debut “Jaime.” The result is the follow up LP “Jaime Reimagined,” and we expect that it will be in KCRW’s heavy rotation for quite some time.

Reimagined albums had a big week across the board with Khruangbin’s “Mordechai Remixed” and Little Dragon’s “New Me, Same Us Remix EP” both coming in hot. Originals are doing just fine too, though. Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Nightmares on Wax, and Flight Facilities all broke through with brand new singles.

Check out the full rundown of KCRW’s Top 30 Albums chart and our Top 30 Spotify playlist below.