KCRW's Top 30: Joy Orbison slips into a top spot

By KCRW Music Staff
Joy Orbison, as mysterious as he is dapper. Photo by Rosie Marks.

“Still Slipping Vol. 1,” the first long form project from electronic music producer Peter O’Grady, a.k.a. Joy Orbison, has been steadily burning up the KCRW Top 30 since its release on Aug. 13. It’s no surprise to see it land up in the top two this week. 

Sultry vibes abound across the rest of the chart with Cleo Sol claiming No. 1, local label Innovative Leisure’s latest steamy R&B joint from Arjuna Oakes & Serebii coming in at No. 5, and Barcelona-based Zoe’s Shanghai extending the allure into their spot at No. 10.

Check out the full rundown of KCRW’s Top 30 Albums chart and our Top 30 Spotify playlist below. 

KCRW’S TOP 30: AUGUST 23-29 1. CLEO SOL – MOTHER 2. JOY ORBISON – STILL SLIPPING VOL. 1 3. DISCLOSURE – NEVER ENOUGH EP 4. DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS – PRIVATE SPACE 5. ARJUNA OAKES & SEREBII – FIRST NIGHTS 6. MIA DOI TODD – TEN VIEWS OF MUSIC LIFE 7. JUNGLE FIRE – ATOMICO 8. JONNY KOSMO – PASTRY 9. SIR WAS – LET THE MORNING COME 10. ZOE’S SHANGHAI – LAVA LOVE 11. MY MORNING JACKET – MY MORNING JACKET 12. HELADO NEGRO – FAR IN 13. YOLA – STAND FOR MYSELF 14. MELANIE CHARLES – Y’ALL DON’T (REALLY) CARE ABOUT BLACK WOMEN 15. JORDAN RAKEI – WHAT WE CALL LIFE 16. KHRAUNGBIN – MORDECHAI REMIXES 17. JOSE GONZALEZ – LOCAL VALLEY 18. LADY BLACKBIRD – BLACK ACID SOUL 19. JAMES BLAKE – FRIENDS THAT BREAK YOUR HEART 20. HECTOR MORLET – PICTURE FRAME [SINGLE] 21. MEN I TRUST – UNTOURABLE ALBUM 22. JUNGLE – LOVING IN STEREO 23. MONOGEM GARDENIA 24. VILLAGERS – FEVER DREAMS 25. ELSA Y ELMAR – ADIOS AMOR 26. CELIA WA – WASTRAL 27. THE CONVENIENCE – ACCELERATOR 28. VARIOUS ARTISTS QUERENCIA 29. GINGER ROOT – CITY SLICKER 30. LA DAME BLANCHE VENENO [SINGLE]