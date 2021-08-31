KCRW's Top 30: Joy Orbison slips into a top spot

“Still Slipping Vol. 1,” the first long form project from electronic music producer Peter O’Grady, a.k.a. Joy Orbison, has been steadily burning up the KCRW Top 30 since its release on Aug. 13. It’s no surprise to see it land up in the top two this week.

Sultry vibes abound across the rest of the chart with Cleo Sol claiming No. 1, local label Innovative Leisure’s latest steamy R&B joint from Arjuna Oakes & Serebii coming in at No. 5, and Barcelona-based Zoe’s Shanghai extending the allure into their spot at No. 10.

Check out the full rundown of KCRW’s Top 30 Albums chart and our Top 30 Spotify playlist below.