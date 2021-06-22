KCRW’s Top 30: June 14-20

We’re not surprised to see our favorite David Bowie tribute album “Modern Love” make a triumphant return to the top of the charts. It really is that good. Elsewhere on the chart, new entries abound to keep your eyes (and ears) on.

Guitars are having a moment, with King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Nation Of Language, and Wolf Alice all coming in the top 15. But don’t sleep on our number two album of the week from Shungudzo. The Zimbabwean-American singer, philanthropist, and producer has made a true stunner in her debut album “I’m not a mother, but I have children.” Guitars may be having their moment, but she is the moment.

Check out the full rundown of KCRW’s Top 30 Albums chart and our Top 30 Spotify playlist below.