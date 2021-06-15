KCRW’s Top 30: June 7-13

No, you’re not experiencing deja vu. St. Vincent and Durand Jones (plus the Indications) have once again stepped into the ring to battle it out for the number one spot. Though Durand Jones & The Indications have emerged victorious with KCRW’s most played record this week, we certainly won’t be ruling out rematches anytime soon. Watch this space.

As for the rest of the chart, it’s grrrls to the front with Aussie talent Squidgenini taking the third spot, Japan’s finest CHAI leaping up to number five, and legendary ladies Sleater-Kinney hovering near the Top 20.

Check out the full rundown of KCRW’s Top 30 Albums chart and our Top 30 Spotify playlist below.