KCRW’s Top 30: May 31-June 6

We don’t want to go out, we want to stay in—and keep grooving to this week’s chart topper, the exquisite David Bowie tribute album “Modern Love” from U.K. compilation label BBE Music. With fresh takes on some of our favorite songs of all time from some of our favorite artists working today, it’s not hard to see why this record has been so widely embraced.

That, plus new entries from TOKiMONSTA, Rostam, The Marías, and so many more will keep you poised over the repeat button for days.

Check out the full rundown of KCRW’s Top 30 Albums chart and our Top 30 Spotify playlist below.