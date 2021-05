The dulcet tones of R&B force Jorja Smith make a welcome return on her latest album “Be Right Back,” which tops our chart for May 17-23.

Revisit the best of KCRW’s airplay from the past week with fresh cuts from the likes of La Femme, Biig Piig, Duran Jones & the Indications, and a whole lot more to keep you feeling fresh and cool in the warm weather ahead.

Check out the full rundown and our Top 30 Spotify playlist below.

KCRW’S TOP 30: MAY 17-23