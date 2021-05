KCRW’s Top 30 tracks: May 3 - 9

It's true, we play a lot of music on KCRW. Like, hundreds and hundreds of songs each week. It can be a lot to keep up with. Whether you're looking to play catch-up, or just want to revisit those drive time bops, we've got you covered with the return of Top 30 weekly chart.

Each Tuesday, we'll be publishing the previous week's most popular songs from across KCRW and updating them just for you on our Top 30 Spotify playlist to help you stay in the know.

This week's edition is loaded with sunkissed, dance floor-ready jams from the likes of Hiatus Kaiyote, Bomba Estéreo, The Chemical Brothers, Flight Facilities, and a whole lot more to get you warmed up for summer.

Check out the full rundown and our Top 30 Spotify playlist below.

KCRW’S TOP 30: MAY 3-9