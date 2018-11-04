Dan Wilcox sits in for Raul Campos.
Dan Wilcox Guest Hosts
Dan Wilcox sits in for Raul Campos.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Raul Campos
More From Raul Campos
Latin Alternative Music Conference 2018 Raul Campos returns as host for the 19th annual Latin Alternative Music Conference in New York. Listen to this special edition of the program direct from the big apple with live in studio guests Jorge Drexler, Gabriel Garzon Montano, Mala Rodriguez and Ana Tijoux.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Toro y Moi Premieres New Music on MBE Toro y Moi (aka Chaz Bear) recently announced the followup album to his funk-filled 2017 release Boo Boo by dropping the audibly sweet track “Freelance.” The new record Outer Peace will be out January… Read More
Music For Your Weekend As we enter the month of Thanksgiving, we find ourselves with a bounty of new music from so many KCRW favorites. We are truly blessed* *I refuse to make the… Read More