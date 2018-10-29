Scott Dallavo hosts this week's episode of The Lab.
Latest show by Scott Dallavo
Scott Dallavo hosts this week's episode of The Lab.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
More From The Lab
Latest Show by Valida Dubbed “one of the most important figures in L.A.’s nightlife scene” by LA.com in 2006, Valida’s steady rise comes from her uncanny ability to seamlessly blend a variety of music styles that include indie rock, house, electro, disco, world rhythms, golden-era hip-hop, and some classic 80s, pop, punk, and reggae thrown in for good measure.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Christine and the Queens Live on MBE Christine and the Queens music is seductive, sexy and full of desire, while also feeling raw and vulnerable. Add to this a glimmer of Michael Jackson, Slim Shady, G-Funk, and… Read More
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 10.29 – 11.2.18 Wondering what musical goodies await you this week on Today’s Top Tune? Let’s find out. We’re sharing a new song from BADBADNOTGOOD, featuring Little Dragon. Next, we check on a… Read More