Allen Stone: “Brown Eyed Lover”

Let's let Allen Stone tell you about his song "Brown Eyed Lover": "I am a slave to the road; constantly in a different city, always on the other side of town, never in the same bed for more than a night. It seemed as though I chose a lifestyle that wasn’t lending itself to be shared with a partner. That was until I met my soon-to-be wife. “Brown Eyed Lover” depicts the internal struggle of being in a relationship while also being on the road. The struggle of having to leave constantly for my career, but wanting the relationship to move forward. I don’t want to keep her waiting.”