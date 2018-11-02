The Dirty Projectors have been an enormously influential band since their inception in 2002. They recorded "That's A Lifestyle" on their last visit to Morning Becomes Eclectic and we are pleased to share it with you.
Dirty Projectors: "That's a Lifestyle" Live On MBE
The Dirty Projectors have been an enormously influential band since their inception in 2002. They recorded "That's A Lifestyle" on their last visit to Morning Becomes Eclectic and we are pleased to share it with you.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
More From Today's Top Tune
Young Fathers: “Toy” "Toy" is an energetic track you'll find on Young Fathers new album. Yes, it's unique and exhilarating but it's also subversive upon a closer listen. Sonically leaner and more muscular than past material, "Toy," takes a poke at the worldwide political climate we're living in.
Joe Jackson: “Fabulously Absolute” 40 years into his career, legendary songwriter Joe Jackson returns with his 20th studio album in early 2019. After the band's last tour, Jackson gathered them in a recording studio and came up with eight new original songs based on comedy and tragedy just like "Fabulously Absolute."
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Dia de los Muertos Playlist 2018 Since Dia de los Muertos comes around every year and I like spooky songs…. and also because I’m tired of being asked if I have heard the Coco soundtrack, and… Read More
Video Premiere: Peter Bjorn and John “Wrapped Around the Axle” Despite the spooky nature of the video, rest assured this is a Halloween treat, not a trick. Sweden’s finest Peter Bjorn and John have triumphantly returned with a new album,… Read More