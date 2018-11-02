ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TODAY'S
TOP
TUNE

TODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNETODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNE

Dirty Projectors: "That's a Lifestyle" Live On MBE

The Dirty Projectors have been an enormously influential band since their inception in 2002. They recorded "That's A Lifestyle" on their last visit to Morning Becomes Eclectic and we are pleased to share it with you.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 02, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The Dirty Projectors have been an enormously influential band since their inception in 2002. They recorded "That's A Lifestyle" on their last visit to Morning Becomes Eclectic and we are pleased to share it with you.

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

More From Today's Top Tune

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Dia de los Muertos Playlist 2018
KCRW Music Blog

Dia de los Muertos Playlist 2018 Since Dia de los Muertos comes around every year and I like spooky songs…. and also because I’m tired of being asked if I have heard the Coco soundtrack, and… Read More

Oct 31, 2018

Video Premiere: Peter Bjorn and John “Wrapped Around the Axle”
KCRW Music Blog

Video Premiere: Peter Bjorn and John “Wrapped Around the Axle” Despite the spooky nature of the video, rest assured this is a Halloween treat, not a trick. Sweden’s finest Peter Bjorn and John have triumphantly returned with a new album,… Read More

Oct 31, 2018

November Concert Picks from Rhythm Planet
KCRW Music Blog

November Concert Picks from Rhythm Planet Saturday, November 3 | Kenny Barron Quintet | Segerstrom Center for the Arts (Costa Mesa) At the age of 75, Kenny Barron is, quite simply, one of the finest jazz pianists… Read More

Oct 30, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed