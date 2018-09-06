Interpol: “Number 10”

From the newly-minted full-length album by seminal NYC band Interpol we offer "Number 10," an expansive song that sounds like it was built for stadiums!
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
Ross From Friends “Project Cybersyn” British producer Ross From Friends, AKA Felix Clary Weatherall, hands over the release of his debut album to Brainfeeder, Flying Lotus' label, offering up an intricately-layered sonic palette. Careful with each & every sound, Weatherall taps into the influence his dad has had on his musical upbringing. We've been enjoying "Project Cybersyn," which has only just started its ascent up KCRW's Music Top 30 list.
Andrew Bayer: “Your Eyes” featuring Ane Brun It took D.C. native Andrew Bayer five years to make his third album, but it may be his most defining work to date. Relying less on traditional dance floor beats, Bayer turns to Norwegian singer/songwriter Ane Brun to pay tribute to artists like Kate Bush and Sade on the energetic gem, "Your Eyes."
RÜFÜS DU SOL: “Underwater” "Solace" takes many forms, but in this case we're talking about the forthcoming album that live-electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL took a year to write and record in Venice, CA. Due this fall, their album occupies the intersection between dynamic indie music and emotive House. "Underwater" is influenced by the austere desert landscapes and beauty of the California coastline.
