Interpol: “Number 10”

From the newly-minted full-length album by seminal NYC band Interpol we offer "Number 10," an expansive song that sounds like it was built for stadiums!

Sep 11, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Number 10 - Edit

Interpol

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

