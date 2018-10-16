Artists as Cultural and Political Provocateurs

British street artist Banksy, whose identity is still a mystery, proved, once more, to be an excellent provocateur. Last week, during the Sotheby’s sale of his small painting, Girl with Balloon, a telephone bidder acquired “the Girl” for just over £1m. At the very moment the hammer came down, something strange happened: the painting started to be shredded through a device hidden behind a heavy gilded frame. It made me think about a pasta machine with noodles coming out of it.
Love is in the Bin. 2018. Banksy. Image courtesy Sotheby’s.
The current exhibition of color photographs by Jo Ann Callis at ROSEGALLERYgives the viewer a choice to make: are these photographs carefully staged or genuine forensic evidence of possible crimes? What’s happening at the moment a man’s hands grasp a woman’s legs, while she’s standing on a chair? Is he stopping her from jumping out a window, or is he about to violate her?
Untitled, from Early Color Portfolio, ~1976. Jo Ann Callis. Image © Jo Ann Callis. Courtesy of ROSEGALLERY.
Cigarette in Toes, 1976-1977. Jo Ann Callis. Image © Jo Ann Callis. Courtesy of ROSEGALLERY.
Another photograph shows a woman’s long, naked legs, with a lit cigarette held between her toes. Boy – what a story must be developing behind the camera… and it’s up to each of us to decide how to interpret Callis’ smartly presented cultural and erotic provocations.
L & R, Mikhail Baryshnikov and Rudolf Nureyev, 1986. Don Halsey. Photos courtesy Duncan Miller Gallery.
Let me finish today’s Art Talk by mentioning the two biggest names of the ballet world: Rudolf Nureyev and Mikhail Baryshnikov. Both of them defected from the Soviet Union – Nureyev in the 60s, Baryshnikov a decade later. It was a huge cultural and political scandal of the era. Now, at Duncan Miller Gallery, we can enjoy several dozen photographs of them dancing, sharing secrets with each other, and chatting with luminaries of the world.