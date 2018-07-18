A few years ago, something happened to my body. All of sudden, sex became painful. I tried ignoring it, I tried researching it online. My gynecologist said “Lots of women have pain with sex,” and I felt dismissed.

For a long time, I kept this story to myself. But once I started talking about it, I found that this was not an uncommon experience. Many people—especially women—shared health mysteries that set them on long and winding journeys to get an answer.

Each episode of this intimate, highly-produced documentary program follows one person’s journey to solve a mystery about their body. But then more questions emerge:

“Why aren’t doctors taking my pain seriously?

“Who decides what pain is worth researching, diagnosing, and treating?”

“Where does knowledge about our bodies even come from?”

Bodies explores the forces of history, society and identity that shape women's health and affect the way the medical community treats women, including those who identify across the gender spectrum.

For so long, women’s health has been under-researched and overlooked. So often, our stories have gone untold and our questions have gone unanswered. Bodies is part of a movement to change that.