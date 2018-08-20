B. Catling: The Vorhh Trilogy (Part II)

B. Catling further discusses learning to write The Vorhh Trilogy by being within it. He says he writes books and books write him, and the way into his books is through the imagination—where existence is intensified. A world is provided for the reader: the Vorrh is a forest of the imagination, and not abstract, but visceral. The known is escaped by the invention of writing. The soul of the imagination is sought. Something is taught but you’re not sure what. B. Catling speaks about novelistic density, and personal experience is shared.



Photos by Christopher Ho.