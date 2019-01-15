Planners are calling Minneapolis the most radical city in America, after a vote to allow duplexes and triplexes to be built on lots previously zoned for only single-family homes. What are the chances something like this could happen in LA?
And a talk with Dezeen founder Marcus Fairs turns to the Brexit saga and how it’s affecting -- and implicating -- the “97% of creatives” opposed to a split with the EU.
A radical act of rezoning; UK prepares for Brexit
Minneapolis is upzoning, and LA should pay attention
Is Minneapolis the most radical city in America right now?
Frances Anderton
Frances Anderton, Avishay Artsy