ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

DESIGN
AND
ARCHITECTURE

DESIGN<br>AND<br>ARCHITECTUREDESIGN<br>AND<br>ARCHITECTURE

As storm clouds gather, LA County prepares

It’s raining in Los Angeles. That’s news in a place that’s been dry for several months. And historically, when it rains in LA, the water whooshes out into the ocean as fast as possible. But local leaders are changing how they think about rain. Now they want to catch it, keep it and store it for future use on less rainy days, and do all this in a way that is attractive to the public and makes our flood control systems destinations in themselves.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 03, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE


The Oxford Basin Multi-use Enhancement Project at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Oxford Avenue was designed to make flood control attractive. Two observation areas will be constructed along Washington Blvd, with signage to provide information regarding the newly planted native vegetation. Photo courtesy Los Angeles County Public Works.

In 1959 the Oxford Basin in Marina del Rey was built to manage the risk of flooding.

For a long time it sat empty. During the 1960s through the 1980s, it became a dumping ground for hundred of abandoned dogs, cats, rabbits, and chickens.

But over the past six years there’s been a makeover.

Engineers enhanced the flood control functions. They improved the habitat and water quality of the basin, and they also put in native planting, walking paths, decorative fencing, observation areas, decorative signing, and bicycle paths.

So now the Oxford Basin Multi-use Enhancement Project has become a place to hang out and look at wildlife and plants -- and educate kids on the Southland’s relationship to water.


The new walking path, vegetated parkway, and four observation decks along Admiralty Way will increase recreational opportunities at Oxford Basin. Native vegetation and a new lowered fencing will improve the site aesthetics. Photo courtesy of LA County

The same kind of makeover is happening at spreading grounds like Tujunga Wash in the San Fernando Valley, and at key points along the LA River. The 51 mile river, known for many decades as a flood control channel that existed to throw water as fast as possible to the sea, is now being enhanced with cycle paths and parks along its edges.

Sociologist Eric Klinenberg told DnA this approach is essential as we move into a future beset with environmental challenges.

He’s just published a book called “Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life.”

“This concept of social infrastructure is necessary for designers. It's necessary for urban planners. It's necessary for all of us who want to see us build a world that's not just fortified and militarized to keep us safe from the next set of threats, but also a world that is better and greener and healthier and a nicer place to live and a more social place to be every day,” Klinenberg said.

The impetus was his involvement in the ‘Rebuild by Design’ competition that was launched after Hurricane Sandy devastated New York and New Jersey.

In working with architects like Bjarke Ingels he learned how resilient infrastructure like flood control systems can also be social, serving as a multipurpose civic space: a berm that serves as a park on regular weather days, for example.


The Oxford Basin Enhancement Project will include major enhancements to flood risk management, habitat, water quality, recreation, and public access. Photo courtesy of LA County 

Such projects do not come free, however, and the Department of Public Works is hoping voters support a measure on the ballot this November that will raise more funds.

Measure W -- that’s W for Water, not Waste -- asks for a 2.5 cent tax per square foot of impermeable areas of private properties, driveways, patios, and buildings.

That is, areas that do not capture water or enable it to soak through to the aquifer.

The average single-family home would expect to pay $83 a year.

The money raised -- an estimated $300 million per year -- will fund projects from street medians to wetlands basins, and multi-benefit projects for water quality and enhancement like Oxford Basin.

If you already capture water on your site, in a cistern or via permeable paving, you’ll get credit. Also, government buildings, public schools and nonprofit organizations would be exempt.

The goal of this measure would be to reduce our need to import clean water from elsewhere. It’s also to comply with costly water-quality mandates.

This Thursday, engineers and other public works officials will gather at Marina del Rey’s Oxford Basin Multi-use Enhancement Project to discuss plans for modernizing the County’s 100-year-old system for an era of climate change, and they hope to drum up voter support for the measure to help pay for this water system for the 21st century.

This is a good time to talking about this. The Southland may get a lot more rain in the coming months. Weather researchers say there’s 65 percent chance of a rain-soaked El Niño Winter.

CREDITS

Host:
Frances Anderton

Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy

Subscribe to the DnA newsletter

Exploring ideas big or small, local or international, with a look at their impact on our daily lives.

 

More From Design and Architecture

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Design & Architecture Blog
Bob Baker Marionette Theater looks to the future
Design & Architecture Blog

Bob Baker Marionette Theater looks to the future The Bob Baker Marionette Theater will close its current location in less than two months, after dazzling kids and adults with hand-made puppets for the past 55 years. The late founder and namesake of the company, Bob Baker, sold the building five years ago to a real estate developer. Read More

Oct 02, 2018

5 design things to do this week
Design & Architecture Blog

5 design things to do this week This week: shop for design deals on La Cienega; see highlights from the Huntington’s Southern California architecture collection; check out Merion Estes’ fabric collages at CAFAM; admire Ai Weiwei’s expansive works all over LA; and chart the evolution of graphic design in California. Read More

Oct 01, 2018

LA seniors find housing solution with home share program
Design & Architecture Blog

LA seniors find housing solution with home share program Some seniors struggling to make the rent in Los Angeles have turned to living with strangers. Read More

Sep 25, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed