Cher, fashion icon; Designing RBG’s early career; a Culver City mystery

At a 1988 Halloween party in Century City, Cher channeled Cleopatra with a wig-headpiece hybrid that screamed statuesque. Photo by The Cher Show Broadway

“The Cher Show” is a celebration of the rocky but triumphant life of Cher -- and 600 of her spectacular outfits created by the legendary designer Bob Mackie. Also, a production designer shares the decorating tastes of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And a mid-century concert hall gets restored, and with it a design mystery is solved.

Frances Anderton

Frances Anderton, Avishay Artsy

