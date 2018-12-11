Cher, fashion icon; Designing RBG’s early career; a Culver City mystery

“The Cher Show” is a celebration of the rocky but triumphant life of Cher -- and 600 of her spectacular outfits created by the legendary designer Bob Mackie. Also, a production designer shares the decorating tastes of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And a mid-century concert hall gets restored, and with it a design mystery is solved.
‘The Cher Show’ says yes to razzle-dazzle
With awards season upon us, DnA takes in a musical -- about the queen of the red carpet. “The Cher Show” is a glittery singalong that has just opened on Broadway about...
The Supreme Court Justice with a taste for mid-century Scandinavian furniture
At 85 years old, the U-S Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an unlikely cultural icon. DnA talks to Nelson Coates, the production designer who was...
Host:
Frances Anderton
Producers:
Frances Anderton, Avishay Artsy