Design in Dubai, Mobility in LA

This week, DnA visits the UAE and finds oil. We talk to the curator of “Crude,” an art show about oil’s impact on the lives and cities of the Gulf - and the Southland. And the founder of the alternative mobility convention LA CoMotion explains why LA is the “transportation technology capital of the world.” Plus, two women creatives at Dubai Design Week talk about designing - and dressing - for their Saudi culture, while embracing change.

Nov 27, 2018

‘Crude’ art show examines the impact of oil 18 MIN, 15 SEC


“Slippers and Wire” by Hassan Sharif. Photo by Frances Anderton

It’s hard to image the Middle East and the Persian Gulf without oil. The production of oil has shaped the suburban development and car dependence of the region, along with the consumption of plastics, a synthetic material derived from petrochemicals.

So it’s fitting that the Jameel Arts Center, Dubai’s newest contemporary art space, should choose for its inaugural topic the impact of oil on the region. Murtaza Vali curated “Crude,” which he says “is about the role that oil has played in shaping geopolitics, economics, and social and cultural forms in the Middle East.”

“The idea is that oil is all pervasive but oil is also somewhat insidious,” Vali adds. “There is an infrastructure in place that holds it and moves it. But that same infrastructure also hides it. And to me that invisibility is what allows it to continue to dominate our lives.”


Murtaza Vali, curator of ‘Crude,’ the inaugural show at the Jameel Arts Center in Dubai. Photo by Frances Anderton

One artwork consists of a miniature wooden barrel of oil made by Venezuelan artist Alessandro Balteo-Yazbeck, and its price fluctuates with the futures price of oil on the NYMEX.

“His idea to some degree was to reveal the arbitrariness of the value of oil, that oil itself does not only have intrinsic value, that part of its value is created through social relations and through the value we ascribe to it. It kind of asks us as viewers, what are we going to do in the future as we run out of oil, or oil becomes prohibitively destructive to use, which I think it already is,” Vali said.

There’s also a pile of garishly-colored plastic flip flops by Emirati artist Hassan Sharif called “Slippers and Wire.”

“He basically took these very bright luridly-colored rubber slippers and he would cut them up into smaller pieces and then basically string them with copper wire and it's just a big pile of that. So this practice has often been read as a critique of consumerism. But what it seemed to me was the materiality of it also indexed this kind of like material transformation that oil enables through the advent of specifically a plastic, consumer universe,” Vali said.


Latif al Ani “Construction for the Darbandikhan water supply pipeline project” (Gelatin silver negative on cellulose acetate film, Baghdad, Iraq 1961. Photo courtesy of Jameel Arts Centre

An emerging theme is that oil unites Southern California and the Persian Gulf.

“It was Southern Californians who went out there in the middle of nowhere and discovered oil,” said John Rossant, the founder of LA CoMotion, a conference and trade show about alternative mobility in car-dependent cities like LA and Dubai, adding, “the first oil towns were modeled after [and] looked exactly like a suburb of LA.” s

And now oil destroys. In recognition that the car and convenience-based lifestyle derived from the gloopy black stuff is no longer tenable in either Dubai or LA, efforts are underway to ring in the changes.

Rossant founded LA CoMotion, a conference and showcase of alternative transportation held mid-November in LA. It was attended by mayors, transit planners and mobility designers from all over the world.

“We firmly believe, and many people share this belief that, one, there is a mobility revolution that is starting to happen on a global basis. And two, Los Angeles for a wide variety of reasons is going to become one of the critically important epicenters and the kind of ground zero of that revolution,” Rossant said.


Uber's latest design for its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) concept, a flying car for a proposed UberAir urban aviation ride-hailing networks, which it estimates will arrive in partner cities (including Los Angeles and Dallas-Fort Worth) by 2023

Rossant outlined how dockless electric scooters are just the beginning of this mobility revolution, which may lead to eVTOLs: electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft -- “a big drone which can take passengers and it will be electric, it will be silent, it will be pilotless ultimately” -- and in one vision of the future, Rossant says, “you'll hop in one of these electric flying vehicles and it'll take you from downtown to Santa Monica in six minutes.”

Meanwhile, the US and UAE have just announced that the US Pavilion at the 2020 Expo, taking place in Dubai, will be themed “What Moves You? The Spirit of Mobility.”

Murtaza Vali, independent critic and curator based in the UAE and USA
John Rossant, Founder of LA CoMotion, and Founder and Chairman of the NewCities Foundation

‘Crude’ at Jameel Arts Centre
Inside Jameel Arts Centre: a game changer opens today on Dubai Creek
Jameel Arts Centre: Inside Dubai's shiny new waterfront museum

Saudi women designers drive cultural change 9 MIN, 16 SEC


Ahaad Alamoudi, a Saudi artist, at Dubai Design Week. Photo by Frances Anderton

DnA recently made a first time visit to Dubai, and went armed with preconceptions; among them: flashy Dubai imports overseas design culture; and, women in the region are oppressed by their culture and dress.

The reality of course was far more complex, and highly inspiring.

Evidence of this could be found at Dubai Design Week, now in its fourth year and pushing regional voices, a revival of crafts and more sustainable design.

In one of a cluster of pavilions showcasing work from around the Persian Gulf under the theme “Abwab” (doors), DnA met Ahaad Alamoudi, a designer based in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.

She lured visitors in with a haunting sound installation inspired by the traditional pearl divers’ song. The pearl divers of traditional Saudi Arabia inspired silicon vessels and furniture pieces, by co-creators Lina Saleh and Sana Alabdulwahed.

Finding expression through an exploration of heritage is a theme that Alamoudi says inspires her and other artists.

“There's always this kind of return to or highlighting to our heritage where we're belonging because of so much globalization that is happening right now. Returning to these elements I think brings us all together and highlights who we are within the space and gives us a form of identity as well,” Alamoudi said.


Ayal Al Bitar, a Saudi furniture and product designer based in Dubai. Photo by Frances Anderton

Also at Dubai Design Week was Ayal Al Bitar, a Saudi furniture and product designer now based in Dubai after studying in New York.

Bitar’s installation consisted of chairs, benches and wall coverings all in burnt orange. The chairs were legless, essentially a seat and back on the ground, covered in recycled Springbok skin.

She says her market is primarily in Saudi Arabia, because in that country, she says, “most of the culture is indoors. We don't have much to do outdoors because as a city it has never been designed for people to be out.”

As a result, she says, “everything happens inside the household. So they invest a lot in the furniture... They care so much more than, for me, more than any place in the world because their houses are always open to guests and people.”

However she hopes her new spin on traditional floor seating will appeal to other communities that also like to sit close to the ground: the Danish and Japanese, for example, and children.


For Muslim women like Mashael al Ali, founder of Re: Urban Studio in Dubai, covering up is a choice in the UAE, and one she makes with style (in this abaya by La Fifi). Photo by Frances Anderton

These encounters took place against a mental backdrop of the global uproar over the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi embassy in Turkey.

But for young Saudis, the country’s kind MBS, or Mohammed bin Salman, is ringing in welcome changes for young people like Bitar and Alamoudi.

Already the United Arab Emirates has pushed women to “the front force of certain things,” says Bitar, adding that in Saudi Arabia too, “the young generation is really putting their foot down and things are changing.”

And when asked about Western concern at Islamic strictures about clothing, both Bitar and Alamoudi say the hijab and abaya are misrepresented as a limitation when to the wearer they bring freedom (from the male gaze, from hyper-sexualization of the body, from needing to spend hours dressing to perfection each day), as long as they have a choice.

Bitar says that “when I wear it I feel so proud that I'm wearing it because I'm not forced. So it is a beautiful traditional cultural garment. But as long as it's not forced upon us, then we do love to wear it. It's very representative of us.”

Alamoudi, the sound designer, says, “I don't wear a hijab. But within the Kingdom, within Saudi, I do cover up just as a form of respect to my traditions, to my family, but it's nothing that I feel compelled to do.”

The trip to the UAE was arranged by the nonprofit Middle East Institute and sponsored by the UAE Embassy in DC.

Ahaad Alamoudi, Saudi artist
Ayah Al Bitar, Saudi product and furniture designer

11 Highlights from Dubai Design Week
Dubai Design Week 2018: The Best Exhibits, Installations, and Collaborations

Nasrin Tabatabai and Babak Afrassiabi, Seep I, DVD still, 2012. Image courtesy of Jameel Arts Centre

Frances Anderton

Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy

