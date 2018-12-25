ON AIR
Home in LA, from the tent to the gigamansion

A modern dome tent covered with a tarp in Venice. Photo by Avishay Artsy

On this Christmas Day, many of us will be at home with loved ones. But what kind of home exactly? A “gigamansion” in the hills where you’ll have a jellyfish room but you might not bump into your guests? Or a tent on Venice Beach, with a great location but no creature comforts or stability? Today we revisit two episodes from this year’s series “This is Home in LA: From the Tent to the Gigamansion.”

Credits

Host:
Frances Anderton

Producers:
Frances Anderton, Avishay Artsy

