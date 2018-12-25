On this Christmas Day, many of us will be at home with loved ones. But what kind of home exactly? A “gigamansion” in the hills where you’ll have a jellyfish room but you might not bump into your guests? Or a tent on Venice Beach, with a great location but no creature comforts or stability? Today we revisit two episodes from this year’s series “This is Home in LA: From the Tent to the Gigamansion.”
Home in LA, from the tent to the gigamansion
From this Episode:
Lessons for affordable housing from the modern dome tent
Since its founding LA has been selling lifestyle and better living. It has produced residential archetypes, like California Ranch houses, Case Study homes, dingbat...
12 min, 50 sec
Credits
Host:
Frances Anderton
Producers:
Frances Anderton, Avishay Artsy