Design and Architecture

On this Christmas Day, many of us will be at home with loved ones. But what kind of home exactly? A “gigamansion” in the hills where you’ll have a jellyfish room but you might not bump into your guests? Or a tent on Venice Beach, with a great location but no creature comforts or stability? Today we revisit two episodes from this year’s series “This is Home in LA: From the Tent to the Gigamansion.”