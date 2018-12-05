Rethinking homes in fire-prone areas

Design and Architecture

Residents of Malibu gathered Tuesday night at the first regular meeting of the City Council since the Woolsey fire rampaged through the beach city, torching an estimated 443 homes and damaging many others.

Despite the horror of the fire, most homeowners want to rebuild. So the meeting focused on expediting the permitting process, making available funds for disaster recovery and changing zoning rules to allow temporary structures to remain longer on properties.

Many residents have expressed frustration, from the slow response by firefighters during the blaze (emergency services were stretched to the limit by fighting simultaneous fires and by the sheer force of Woolsey) to, now, the pace of debris removal and permitting process.

For the incoming mayor of Malibu, Jefferson Wagner, also known as Zuma Jay, these grievances are personal. He owns a surf shop on Pacific Coast Highway and lost his home after fighting the fires for twelve hours. Embers got onto his roof and burned the house from the top down. He lost everything. Now he says he’ll rebuild along with everyone else.

“I'm going to be leading shoulder to shoulder with these people,” Wagner said. “I’m the only council member or mayor that lost his home in this tragedy and I will be going through this exact same experience that all these other hundreds of homeowners are going to be going through. I'll be going through the exact same thing. I'll be sharing their misery and their successes.”

Wagner says he wants people to clear debris before anything else, because there’s hazardous and carcinogenic materials that need to be removed

And he says he’ll rebuild exactly as before because it’ll be easier to get permits approved.

However, incoming Councilman Mikke Pierson, who was a longtime planning commissioner, says the city should consider alternative structures and different materials than those commonly permitted in Malibu.

That includes: tiny homes, container homes, and more prefab because it can be faster and cheaper than stick-built homes. And he suggests people build with concrete rather than wood, with roofs of metal, no eaves and a wide perimeter free of flammable plants.

Some also ask if there should be restrictions on building in fire-prone areas. This may happen legislatively but it may also be decided by insurance companies that don’t want to insure homeowners in fire zones.

That said, Malibu’s current mayor Rick Mullen says that he wants to have these discussions but he also wants to help people rebuild as quickly as possible.

Right now, rain is pouring Wednesday and expected Thursday, so the city of Malibu is preparing for storms and the possibility of mudslides.